Paul Aron closes F2 season with top-three finish in Abu Dhabi qualifiers

Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: ERR
Estonian racing driver Paul Aron (Hitech) finished third in the qualifying session of the final round of the Formula 2 (F2) season in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Aron has a good chance to finish the season on the podium, which would be the best result of his debut season in F2.

Aron began the qualifying session strongly, placing second in the first round.

In the second round, he improved his time but had to settle for third place, trailing Hadjar by 0.2 seconds.

"I am satisfied with my result but know I can do better," Aron said after qualifying.

"It's important to have a clean race tomorrow and finish the season with a strong result."

The fastest lap was set by series leader Isack Hadjar (Campos Racing), followed by Zane Maloney (Rodin Carlin).

Sunday's feature race starts at 3:00 PM local time.

Aron is currently in third place in the F2 drivers' table with 163 points.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

