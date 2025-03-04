Estonian racing driver Paul Aron tests with Alpine F1 team in Bahrain

Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron got to test the Alpine team's Formula 1 car in Bahrain Monday.

Aron was late last year named a reserve driver for the Franco-British F1 team. This came after an impressive 2024 F2 season for Hitech, in which he finished third in the table.

The 21-year-old completed a total of 130 laps on the Bahrain International Circuit. He is already familiar with it from F2. His best lap time was 1:35.407, 0.07 seconds off the pace of teammate Ryo Hirakawa (1:35.336).

The test weekend came ahead of the new F1 season, which starts later this month. Other teams also attended.

Tire manufacturer Pirelli is using the data collected from the Bahrain test. This will help develop tires for the 2026 season.

Briton Lando Norris (McLaren) set day one's fastest time at 1:30.430.

On the second day, Carlos Sainz Jr. (Williams), son of the famous Spanish rally driver of the same name, was quickest. His best time was 1:29.348, a time which was not subsequently bettered.

In the third session, George Russell (Mercedes), another Brit, clocked a time of 1:29.545.

The Formula 1 season begins on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Alpine's starting drivers are Jack Doohan (Australia) and Pierre Gasly (France), with Hirakawa also being a reserve driver.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!