Ott Tänak third fastest in Rally Kenya shakedown stage

The event, round three of the 2025 season, began on Wednesday, with two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä demonstrating excellent speed for Toyota on the rough roads.

The 24-year-old Finn recorded a time of 4:34.5 on his first run of the 5.16-kilometer test stage, which remained the fastest time of the day; his second outing was 8.1 seconds slower.

Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville (Belgium), came second.

Most drivers took to the course three times, though reigning world champion Neuville went out four times, posting 4:36.1 on his third attempt as his fastest time.

Tänak's first-run time of 4:36.4 remained his fastest time and kept him in third place, followed by another Hyundai man, Adrien Fourmaux (4:36.7).

The top four were followed by Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota; 4:38.0), Belgian-Luxembourgish driver Gregoire Munster (M-Sport Ford; 4:39.7), Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota; 4:40.8), and Irishman Josh McErlean (M-Sport Ford; 4:44.2).

After their first outings, the drivers jointly stated that they had opted to forgo giving interviews after each stage throughout the Kenyan rally, citing the International Automobile Federation (FIA) regulations on language use.

Neuville added that some drivers provide comments in their native languages, but some may remain silent throughout the entire rally.

The rally proper starts Thursday with two stages and continues through to Sunday.

Tänak was fifth in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally and then improved by one place at last month's Rally Sweden.

