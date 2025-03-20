Henri Drell helps Tenerife to Champions League win in debut game

Estonian national basketball team player Henri Drell took to the court for the first time for his new club CB 1939 Canarias on Wednesday, helping to get things off to a winning start in their FIBA Champions League clash away to Turkish club Petkim Spor (Izmir).

CB 1939 Canarias, for sponsorship reasons also known as La Laguna Tenerife, won 85:80.

Drell, who plays small forward, spent the past few years in the NBA G League in the U.S., most recently with the Portland Trail Blazers' affiliate team the Rip City Remix, becoming the second Estonian to play in the senior NBA after Martin Müürsepp.

A week ago, he signed with Tenerife, who are currently second in the Spanish Liga ACB.

Drell got his first 15 minutes on the court for his new club on Wednesday, in that time scoring five points (three-pointers 1/2, two-pointers 1/1), grabbing three rebounds (one offensive), and making one assist against Petkim Spor.

Tenerife's top scorer was Konstantin Kostadinov with 22 points, followed by Lluis Costa, who added 16, and Jaime Fernandez, who contributed 12 points.

With the win, having already secured advancement to the top eight, Tenerife has won all five of their Champions League group stage matches.

