X!

Henri Drell helps Tenerife to Champions League win in debut game

News
Henri Drell making his debut for Tenerife.
Henri Drell making his debut for Tenerife. Source: Champions League
News

Estonian national basketball team player Henri Drell took to the court for the first time for his new club CB 1939 Canarias on Wednesday, helping to get things off to a winning start in their FIBA Champions League clash away to Turkish club Petkim Spor (Izmir).

CB 1939 Canarias, for sponsorship reasons also known as La Laguna Tenerife, won 85:80.

Drell, who plays small forward, spent the past few years in the NBA G League in the U.S., most recently with the Portland Trail Blazers' affiliate team the Rip City Remix, becoming the second Estonian to play in the senior NBA after Martin Müürsepp.

A week ago, he signed with Tenerife, who are currently second in the Spanish Liga ACB.

Drell got his first 15 minutes on the court for his new club on Wednesday, in that time scoring five points (three-pointers 1/2, two-pointers 1/1), grabbing three rebounds (one offensive), and making one assist against Petkim Spor.

Tenerife's top scorer was Konstantin Kostadinov with 22 points, followed by Lluis Costa, who added 16, and Jaime Fernandez, who contributed 12 points.

With the win, having already secured advancement to the top eight, Tenerife has won all five of their Champions League group stage matches.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Hans-Kaarel Laes and Emil Laanemets: Paid higher education a must in Estonia

13:41

Analysis: Estonia's oil shale plants kept price of electricity 17% lower in 2024

13:36

Henri Drell helps Tenerife to Champions League win in debut game

13:35

Kaja Kallas: EU countries with high debt burdens do not support joint loans for defense

13:04

President, Riigikogu speakers' salaries rise to over €9,700 per month

13:01

Raimond Kaljulaid: Headlessness in political leadership of national defense

12:30

Coalition talks unlikely to secure funding for covering healthcare shortfall

11:56

Utilitas, Sunly submit competing Saaremaa offshore wind farm bids

11:23

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

10:55

Eesti 200 chair: Pensions growing too quickly in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

19.03

Record number of apartments up for sale in Narva

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

19.03

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

19.03

Reform, Eesti 200 publish new coalition agreement

18.03

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

19.03

Opposition: Estonia needs to take defense spending to 6-7% of GDP

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo