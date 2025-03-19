X!

Robin Kool and team win US$100,000 in Counter-Strike 2 tournament

Robin
Robin "ropz" Kool with the ESL Pro League cup. Source: GG.BET/HLTV
Estonian e-sports competitor Robin "ropz" Kool and his Vitality team came first in a prestigious e-sports tournament, bagging a US$100,000 prize in the process.

The ESL Pro League Season 21 involves Counter-Strike 2, a tactical first-person shooter video game.

Vitality, who finished the main tournament with a perfect record, eliminated Team Liquid in the quarterfinals 2:0 victory, and then The MongolZ 2:1 in the semifinals.

In that final, they faced Kool's former team, Mouz, securing a convincing 3:0 (13:9, 13:4, 13:5) victory.

Kool delivered a solid performance in the final, finishing with the third-best rating on his team at 1.25.

This was Vitality's second tournament victory of the season and Kool's fourth career ESL Pro League triumph.

Vitality and Kool also last month won the prestigious IEM major tournament in Katowice, Poland, and are now just one tournament victory away from achieving the Intel Grand Slam.

This is a one-million-dollar prize awarded to a team that wins four ESL-organized tournaments within ten consecutive events, with at least one of the victories being at either IEM Katowice, IEM Cologne, or another major.

The Grand Slam has been awarded four times since 2017, one of them, in 2023, by Kool himself, while playing for a former team, FaZe Clan.

The ESL Pro League (formerly ESL ESEA Pro League; shortened as EPL) is a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) professional e-sports league which currently comprises 24 teams each season and is one of the major professional leagues in e-sports. It has been in existence for a decade now.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

