Robin 'ropz' Kool leads Vitality to sixth straight title in Dallas

Robin
Robin "ropz" Kool (center). Source: theMAKKU/HLTVorg/X
Estonian e-sports star Robin "ropz" Kool helped his side, Team Vitality, claim their sixth consecutive tournament win by sweeping MOUZ 3–0 in Texas in the IEM Dallas final on Sunday.

Despite low expectations and minimal prep, the team triumphed and now sets its sights on the season's biggest event — the Major in Austin.

Kool and Vitality defeated his former home team MOUZ 3–0 (13:11, 13:9, 13:8) in the final, which featured a $300,000 prize pool. Kool had the second-best rating among Vitality players in the final series (1.12), surpassed only by Frenchman Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (1.52), who was also named the tournament's MVP.

Vitality earned a whopping US$125,000 in prize money (about €110,000), and also extended their winning streak to 30 matches. Reflecting on the unexpected win, Vitality captain Dan "apEX" Madesclaire said: "We came to Dallas without any great expectations. We didn't prepare for the tournament very thoroughly because we wanted to rest before the Major. And we still won! It's pretty insane."

Looking ahead, Kool and Vitality now face the most important competition of the season – a Major-level tournament in Austin, Texas, where 32 teams will compete for a US$1.25 million prize pool.

"The Major is our main goal. We don't know exactly what will happen there, but we'll definitely give it our all," Madesclaire said. At the last Major-level event, held last fall in Shanghai, Kool reached the final, with his former team, FaZe Clan, but they had to concede a 2–1 victory to the Russia-Ukraine squad Team Spirit.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

