Tennis player Mark Lajal off to winning start in Dominican Republic
Top Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal trounced Juan Jose Bianchi (Venezuela) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4, in round one of the ITF M25 category tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Lajal is ranked over a thousand places higher than Bianchi in the ATP standings, however, at 205th compared with 1,363rd.
The Estonian faces the winner of a clash between Oren Vasser (U.S., ATP 704) and Brazilian Lucca Pinto (ATP 1298), who both made the tournament via qualifying.
Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte