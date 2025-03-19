Tennis player Mark Lajal off to winning start in Dominican Republic

Top Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal trounced Juan Jose Bianchi (Venezuela) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4, in round one of the ITF M25 category tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Lajal is ranked over a thousand places higher than Bianchi in the ATP standings, however, at 205th compared with 1,363rd.

The Estonian faces the winner of a clash between Oren Vasser (U.S., ATP 704) and Brazilian Lucca Pinto (ATP 1298), who both made the tournament via qualifying.

--

