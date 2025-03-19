X!

Tennis player Mark Lajal off to winning start in Dominican Republic

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Top Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal trounced Juan Jose Bianchi (Venezuela) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4, in round one of the ITF M25 category tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Lajal is ranked over a thousand places higher than Bianchi in the ATP standings, however, at 205th compared with 1,363rd.

The Estonian faces the winner of a clash between Oren Vasser (U.S., ATP 704) and Brazilian Lucca Pinto (ATP 1298), who both made the tournament via qualifying.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Tennis player Mark Lajal off to winning start in Dominican Republic

12:50

Quarter of Estonia's trade turnover from e-commerce

12:12

Estonia's new coalition starts out with combined support rating of 20%

11:37

Support for Isamaa holding at record level in Norstat poll

11:09

Estonia likely to spend tens of millions of euros on emissions units

10:50

Foreign affairs committee chair: Russia is leading Ukraine negotiations

09:56

Prime minister: No need to fear defense buildup, but we must be prepared

09:53

Defense minister: We are picking the best and fastest way for every munitions purchase

09:32

How to spend half a billion or should Estonia complement HIMARS and with what?

09:01

Politicians: Nationwide facial recognition camera plan proposed by officials

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

18.03

Foreign ministry to create €3 million portal to promote Estonian exports

18.03

Baltics, Poland planning to leave anti-personnel landmines ban convention Updated

18.03

Prime minister: Defense spending likely to exceed 5% of GDP in coming years

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

18.03

Congestion fees multiplying the price of electricity in Estonia

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo