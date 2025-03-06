Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

Estonian tennis players Elena Malõgina and Kristjan Tamm kicked off their seasons with impressive first-round wins, Malõgina cruising at the ITF Helsinki tournament and Tamm dominating in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Malõgina, 24, ranked 443rd in the world, played her season-opening match on Wednesday and advanced after a convincing victory at the ITF W35 category tournament in Helsinki by defeating local player Stella Remander.

The first set started evenly, but Malõgina went on to win three consecutive games from a 3:3 tie, securing the set 6:3 on her second set point.

In the second set, Malõgina took a 4:1 lead following a break and went on to seal her progress to the second round with another 6:3 victory.

Kristjan Tamm Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

She will face the tournament's second seed, Marina Bassols (WTA 265), in round two.

Meanwhile, over in Egypt, Kristjan Tamm (ATP 933rd) also won, defeating fifth-seeded Olaf Pieczkowski (Poland, ATP 577), also in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

Tamm will next face Ukrainian player Georgii Kravchenko (ATP 849).

--

