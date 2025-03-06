X!

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

News
Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Eesti Tennise Liit
News

Estonian tennis players Elena Malõgina and Kristjan Tamm kicked off their seasons with impressive first-round wins, Malõgina cruising at the ITF Helsinki tournament and Tamm dominating in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Malõgina, 24, ranked 443rd in the world, played her season-opening match on Wednesday and advanced after a convincing victory at the ITF W35 category tournament in Helsinki by defeating local player Stella Remander.

The first set started evenly, but Malõgina went on to win three consecutive games from a 3:3 tie, securing the set 6:3 on her second set point.

In the second set, Malõgina took a 4:1 lead following a break and went on to seal her progress to the second round with another 6:3 victory.

Kristjan Tamm Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

She will face the tournament's second seed, Marina Bassols (WTA 265), in round two.

Meanwhile, over in Egypt, Kristjan Tamm (ATP 933rd) also won, defeating fifth-seeded Olaf Pieczkowski (Poland, ATP 577), also in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

Tamm will next face Ukrainian player Georgii Kravchenko (ATP 849).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Center Party issued one-year payment schedule for €1 million fine

13:42

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

13:32

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

13:00

Routine work at Rakvere museum leads to World War One-era mortar find

12:26

Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

11:44

Central bank: Borrowing for defense must factor in rising interest costs

11:12

Saaremaa Municipality aims to gain 1,000 new residents in ten years

10:44

Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

10:39

Minister: Food donation requirements will actually be relaxed

09:40

Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

04.03

Tallinn reduces kindergarten fees by almost a third

08:36

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo