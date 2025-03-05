X!

Basketball: Tartu University goes down to Latvian rivals Valmiera

News
Tartu Ülikool Maks&Moorit players.
Tartu Ülikool Maks&Moorit players. Source: AIrika Harrik/ERR
News

Tartu University's basketball team, Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits, crumbled in the final quarter of their Optibet Latvian-Estonian Basketball League match with Valmiera Glass VIA. They went down 84:69.

The loss to the Latvian team ended Tartu's three-game streak.

A Tartu Ülikool spokesperson said: "The fourth quarter was that point where the game slipped away from us," said a, as their team managed only 3 of 19 field goals in the final period. Valmiera Glass VIA dominated the final ten minutes. They outscored Tartu 24:8 to secure a decisive 84:69 victory.

Despite leading by nine points in the first half (41:32) and entering the final quarter with a narrow advantage (61:60), Tartu was unable to sustain their performance. "We lost our rhythm offensively and couldn't contain their energy," one team analyst noted.

Omar El-Sheikh led for Tartu with 17 points. Jalen Henry contributed 14, and Karl Johan Lips added 11.

Elsewhere in the league, the other Tuesday games also proved difficult for Estonian teams. Coolbet Keila lost away to Ventspils 93:68. Keila KK suffered an 86:63 home defeat, albeit against another Estonian team this time: Rapla Utilitas.
In the overall standings, the top three teams in the Optibet League remain unchanged: Riga VEF (21-2), BC Kalev/Cramo (20-4), and Riga Zelli (20-6).
Tartu Ülikool (16-9) and Valmiera (16-10) follow closely behind.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Center Party issued one-year payment schedule for €1 million fine

13:42

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

13:32

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

13:00

Routine work at Rakvere museum leads to World War One-era mortar find

12:26

Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

11:44

Central bank: Borrowing for defense must factor in rising interest costs

11:12

Saaremaa Municipality aims to gain 1,000 new residents in ten years

10:44

Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

10:39

Minister: Food donation requirements will actually be relaxed

09:40

Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

04.03

Tallinn reduces kindergarten fees by almost a third

08:36

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo