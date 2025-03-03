Estonia's Henri Drell stars in Rip City win over Mexico City Capitanes

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell put in a strong performance in the NBA G-League to help Rip City Remix get back to winning ways after three straight defeats. Rip City beat Mexico City Capitanes 133-110 at home on Sunday.

Drell, who was in the starting lineup again for Rip City, played 29 minutes, scoring 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Bryce McGowens and Craig Randall II top scored for Drell's side with 28 and 26 points respectively, while Mexico City's David Jones Garcia led the way overall with 41 points.

Rip City currently hold ninth place in the Western Conference with 11 wins and 12 losses, and are two wins away from the making the last play-off spot.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!