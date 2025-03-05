X!

Henri Veesaar instrumental once again in Arizona Wildcats' win

Henri Veesaar
Henri Veesaar Source: SCANPIX/
Basketball player Henri Veesaar delivered a breakout performance for his college team, the Arizona Wildcats. He scored a career-high 22 points in 22 minutes off the bench in its 113-100 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) win over local rival Arizona State.

Coming off the bench, Veesaar, who plays power forward, also contributed across the board. He grabbed eight rebounds, blocked four shots, and dished out three assists. His previous career-high was 19 points.

Reflecting on his performance, Veesaar credited his teammates. He said, "It was a high-scoring game, they shot well, we shot well. My teammates gave me good looks, found me under the basket. I got some offensive rebounds, which led to easy points."

Arizona hosted their in-state competitor on their home court. They held an eight-point lead by halftime. Although Arizona State managed to cut into the deficit early in the second half, the hosts quickly responded.

A strong 10-3 run extended the Wildcats' lead to 13 points. While the visitors fought back and came within three points with six minutes left on the clock, Veesaar's team finished strongly. They secured the 113-100 (55-47, 58-53) victory.

The Wildcats dedicated the home game to their departing players. This meant fewer minutes for some of the team's younger stars, including Veesaar.

In any case, with the win, the Wildcats improved to 14-5 in the NCAA Big 12 conference. This places them second in the standings behind the Houston Cougars (18-1).

In contrast, Arizona State ranks second to last with a 4-15 record.
Currently ranked 24th in the overall NCAA rankings, the Wildcats next travel on Saturday to face a strong Kansas Jayhawks team. The Jayhawks are currently 10-9.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

