Kalev/Cramo beat table-toppers Riga VEF away

BC Kalev/Cramo players.
BC Kalev/Cramo players. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian basketball side Kalev/Cramo bounced back from an early-season defeat to power past Latvian side VEF 96:85 in their Optibet Estonian-Latvian Basketball League clash.

Kalev/Cramo had seen a three-game winning streak end with a loss earlier in the week to another Latvian team,  Valmiera Glass VIA.

Indrek Reinbok's team took control from the start of the game and maintained a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

That dominance continued into the third period, and while VEF managed to carve the gap down to five points (84:79) in the final quarter, Kalev/Cramo held firm for the win.

The Estonian team committed more turnovers than their opponents (16 versus 11) but compensated with a stronger presence on the boards (41:33) and superior shooting.

Stefan Vaaks led the scoreboard for Kalev/Cramo with 18 points, while Severi Kaukiainen and Hugo Toom contributed 13 points each. Kregor Hermet added 12.

The result means both teams now stand equal in terms of wins, at 21, though VEF holds a slight edge at the top of the table, having only lost three times to Kalev/Cramo's four.

Elsewhere in the league, TalTech/Alexela also secured an important victory, edging out BK Ogre (Latvia) 72:70. Carlos Jürgens led the winners with 23 points.

Being 11:14, TalTech still has at least a theoretical chance of reaching the Optibet League quarterfinals.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

