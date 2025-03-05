Simple Session finals to be shown live on ETV2 this weekend

This weekend sees the 25th anniversary of Simple Session, the biggest extreme sports event in Estonia. The finals of the women's skateboarding and men's BMX events from the Unibet Arena in Tallinn can both be watched live this Sunday on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

This year's event will also mark an important milestone – for the first time in the history of Simple Session, there will be separate women's categories for both skateboarders and BMX riders. In past editions, women have competed either alongside men or there has been just one discipline.

Sunday, March 9 is finals day, with the action from the Unibet Arena set to be shown live on ETV2 here. The women's skateboarding final starts at 12.30 p.m., with the men's BMX final getting underway at 7.20 p.m.

"Twenty-five years ago, we had no idea how big Simple Session would grow. Now it is a festival that every year, brings together the world's best skateboarders, BMX athletes and the international community," said Risto Kalmre, Simple Session's chief organizer.

"We are really happy that ETV2 is helping to bring the Estonian-language coverage to those who are interested. Thanks to the live broadcasts, we can reach thousands of fans all over the world," Mario Kalmre, the event's other main organizer said.

International audiences will be able to follow the event in English on Simple Session's YouTube channel here, as well as on a number of other global Simple Session 25 platforms including the X-Games YouTube channel and Fuel TV.

The event will be broadcast live in over 100 countries.

