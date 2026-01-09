X!

New Tallinn exhibition explores skateboarding as an art form

This Thursday, two new exhibitions opened at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) Gallery in Tallinn – a group show about skateboarding culture, and artist Liisa Nurklik's solo exhibition "Wandering."

The group exhibition "We Need More Indoor Spaces" was inspired by the recent closure of the skatepark in Tallinn's Krull Quarter. The project brings together both local and international artists from the Tallinn skateboarding scene and focuses on skateboarding as an art form, while also linking the closure of the park to gentrification.

"I believe skateboarding is an art form in and of itself and definitely an incubator for artists. Most of the time, these are underground artists, and I hope this exhibition will also highlight creators who are not part of the mainstream. They are not directly hidden, but this exhibition certainly opens a door for them," said curator Eric-Oliver Theriault.

In addition to the artworks, visitors can also play some of the most legendary skateboarding video games at the exhibition, and at selected times the exhibition hall will also be open for skateboarders to skate in.

"During the opening and the gallery's regular hours, it is not possible to keep an eye on things, but in the future, it will be possible to skate here on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. We will also post the information about that online," said curator Jaagup Mägi.

For Liisa Nurklik, a third-year painting student at EKA, her solo exhibition "Wandering" began with a period of searching and making mistakes. According to Nurklik, each painting is a small discovery born from a longer process, with the artist hoping to continue in the same direction in the future.

"These are very material- and color-centric paintings. At one point, I didn't know exactly what I wanted to paint or where I wanted to go with my work. The only way I found was to work purely with color and material, Nurkilik explained. "These works were born out of a desire to see something I couldn't even expect myself."

"Wandering" and "We Need More Indoor Spaces" will both remain on display at the EKA Gallery in Tallinn until mid-February.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

