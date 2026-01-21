New map brings all major Tallinn art institutions together in one place

A new comprehensive map bringing together the locations of all Tallinn's permanent art museums and galleries has been unveiled.

"It is symbolic to publish the Tallinn Art Map in a year when such important places for the city's art life as KUMU, the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM), the Estonian Museum of Architecture and the Rotermann Salt Store are all celebrating their anniversaries," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Culture and Sports Monika Haukanõmm (Center) at the map's launch.

"I hope the art map will inspire both residents and visitors to discover art more often and visit a wide variety of art institutions," Haukanõmm added.

The aim of the Tallinn Art Map project is to increase awareness of the Estonian capital's diverse art scene among both local residents and visitors, as well as to facilitate more visits to art institutions and encourage cross-visitation between galleries and museums.

"The map features 46 exhibition venues, including large museums, smaller galleries and more alternative exhibition spaces. We deliberately set ourselves the goal of ensuring that there is something to discover for both contemporary art enthusiasts and those who admire the classics," said Kadi-Ell Tähiste, executive director of the Estonian Artists' Association (Eesti Kunstnike Liit).

The Tallinn Art Map can be found online here.

Paper versions are also available at the Tallinn Tourist Information Center (Niguliste 2) and major art institutions throughout the city.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!