Gallery: Tallinn art exhibition explores different sides of femininity

This week, Estonian artist Elisa Ritsing's new exhibition "13 Faces of the Virgin," inspired by the various innate, cultural and social aspects of femininity, opened at the Kastellaanimaja Galery in Tallinn.

The iconic paintings included in Elisa Ritsing's exhibition portray the Virgin Mary from thirteen different perspectives. In her works, Ritsing intertwines the sacredness of women with their humanity and carnality.

"The figure of the Virgin Mary has remained somewhat in the background in the Lutheran faith, and of course in the Catholic faith, she is primarily associated with the role of mother. However, I have opened up this box to reveal her other roles or faces, because the Virgin Mary was, first and foremost, a woman," explained Ritsing.

"In addition to her role as a mother, she also played the role of a sufferer, which is very characteristic of the Virgin. There is also the slightly more intriguing role of a witch, destroyer, warrior, creator, and the general role of a lover in the most universal sense of the word," the artist added.

"I am very fond of a colorful palette, and I like to create contrasts. To do so, I often use a black background, which brings out all the bright colors – red, blue, green and, of course, yellow. Having lived in Spain for a few years and come into closer contact with Latin American cultures, including Venezuela and Colombia, the figure of the Virgin herself has inspired me since I began my creative work. There is no doubt that that feeling is also present here," said Ritsing.

"13 Faces of the Virgin" by Elisa Ritsing opened on January 6 and will remain on display at the Kastellaanimaja Galery in Tallinn until the beginning of February.

