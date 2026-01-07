X!

Gallery: Tallinn art exhibition explores different sides of femininity

News
Open gallery
12 photos
News

This week, Estonian artist Elisa Ritsing's new exhibition "13 Faces of the Virgin," inspired by the various innate, cultural and social aspects of femininity, opened at the Kastellaanimaja Galery in Tallinn.

The iconic paintings included in Elisa Ritsing's exhibition portray the Virgin Mary from thirteen different perspectives. In her works, Ritsing intertwines the sacredness of women with their humanity and carnality.

"The figure of the Virgin Mary has remained somewhat in the background in the Lutheran faith, and of course in the Catholic faith, she is primarily associated with the role of mother. However, I have opened up this box to reveal her other roles or faces, because the Virgin Mary was, first and foremost, a woman," explained Ritsing.

"In addition to her role as a mother, she also played the role of a sufferer, which is very characteristic of the Virgin. There is also the slightly more intriguing role of a witch, destroyer, warrior, creator, and the general role of a lover in the most universal sense of the word," the artist added.

"I am very fond of a colorful palette, and I like to create contrasts. To do so, I often use a black background, which brings out all the bright colors – red, blue, green and, of course, yellow. Having lived in Spain for a few years and come into closer contact with Latin American cultures, including Venezuela and Colombia, the figure of the Virgin herself has inspired me since I began my creative work. There is no doubt that that feeling is also present here," said Ritsing.

"13 Faces of the Virgin" by Elisa Ritsing opened on January 6 and will remain on display at the Kastellaanimaja Galery in Tallinn until the beginning of February.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian language skills main focus of additional study year for basic school students

19:22

Gallery: Tallinn art exhibition explores different sides of femininity

18:37

Bank of Estonia approves new commemorative coin dedicated to Forest Brothers

17:55

Rescue Board: Tallinn water outage showed lack of crisis preparedness among population

17:02

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

16:50

SADU pick up 5 nominations for 2026 Estonian Music Awards

16:06

Prime minister: What is hawkish about a foreign policy of resisting Russia?

15:28

Tallinn city government postpones €100 million in investments

14:47

Bottle bank donations raise over €16,000 in donations for Defense League drones

14:23

Tallinn coalition hopes to reallocate EU millions for ditched Liivalaia tram

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

05.01

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental

13:25

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

10:44

Estonia's homeless shelters have vacancies even in recent cold snap Updated

12:27

Prices in Estonia rise 4.1% in December Updated

05.01

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified

06.01

Estonia's Iute wins tender to build Ukrainian digital bank

05.01

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo