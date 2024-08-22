Simple Session brings world class skateboarders and BMX riders to Tartu

News
Simple Session.
Simple Session. Source: Press materials
News

This week, Simple Session, one of the world's largest BMX and skateboarding competitions, returns to its hometown of Tartu. From August 22 to 25, hundreds of top BMX riders and skateboarders will be competing on a specially designed course in the city's Comb Factory (kammivabrik) and the surrounding area.

Simple Session was born in 2000, as a small-town competition in Estonia. It has now blossomed into one of the world's largest and most prestigious BMX and skateboarding contests, broadcasting to hundreds of millions of fans globally.

Now boasting a history spanning 23 years, Simple Session is not only one of the longest-running action sports events in the world, but also one of the most celebrated and prominent brands in the BMX and skateboarding community.

Over the years, Simple Session has played host to many of the world's most renowned professional BMX riders and skateboarding superstars, including Tony Hawk, Sky Brown, Ryan Sheckler, Dave Mirra, and Daniel Dhers, along with hundreds of other VIPs and emerging talents in action sports.

In addition to the indoor action at the Comb Factory (kammivabrik), Simple Session 24 in Tartu also includes a four-day party and concert program, running from Thursday to Sunday, August 22-25. The program includes live music, parties, film screenings, workshops, exhibitions, pop-up events, and authentic street jams.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's first ever women's football conference takes place in Tallinn

18:15

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's 155th season opening festival begins

17:38

Simple Session brings world class skateboarders and BMX riders to Tartu

17:00

Tsahkna's company earns thousands from sale of stake in MM Hospital

16:21

ERK chairman: A person who votes for the Reform Party an omission on our part

16:17

Estonia's transport authority testing out bioasphalt on national road

16:13

Riigikogu speaker: Time between presidential nominations and voting should grow

16:01

Riigikogu vice-president irked by court's expectation for detailed legislation

15:50

More South Estonian youngsters want to study in Tartu high schools than before

15:48

Social scientist: People tend to idealize the 1990s in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:19

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

21.08

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

11:46

MEP, former EKRE MP joins Center Party

21.08

Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

21.08

Metropolitan finds MPEÕK cannot name itself the Estonian Orthodox Church

21.08

Minister: 'Estonian Orthodox Church' probably not acceptable as new name of MPEÕK

12:45

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo