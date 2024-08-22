Simple Session brings world class skateboarders and BMX riders to Tartu

This week, Simple Session, one of the world's largest BMX and skateboarding competitions, returns to its hometown of Tartu. From August 22 to 25, hundreds of top BMX riders and skateboarders will be competing on a specially designed course in the city's Comb Factory (kammivabrik) and the surrounding area.

Simple Session was born in 2000, as a small-town competition in Estonia. It has now blossomed into one of the world's largest and most prestigious BMX and skateboarding contests, broadcasting to hundreds of millions of fans globally.

Now boasting a history spanning 23 years, Simple Session is not only one of the longest-running action sports events in the world, but also one of the most celebrated and prominent brands in the BMX and skateboarding community.

Over the years, Simple Session has played host to many of the world's most renowned professional BMX riders and skateboarding superstars, including Tony Hawk, Sky Brown, Ryan Sheckler, Dave Mirra, and Daniel Dhers, along with hundreds of other VIPs and emerging talents in action sports.

In addition to the indoor action at the Comb Factory (kammivabrik), Simple Session 24 in Tartu also includes a four-day party and concert program, running from Thursday to Sunday, August 22-25. The program includes live music, parties, film screenings, workshops, exhibitions, pop-up events, and authentic street jams.

