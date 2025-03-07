Hurdler Kreete Verlin misses out on European Championships semis by cat's whisker

Estonian athlete Kreete Verlin came agonizingly close to making the semis of the 60 meter hurdles at the ongoing European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

She missed out by just 0.03 seconds — despite running near-PB pace, and placing fourth in her heat with a time of 8.08.

This was just 0.02 seconds shy of her PB and the domestic record set earlier this year.

Before the race she was still in contention for a semifinal place based on time, but when Finnish defending champion Reetta Hurske and Hungarian Luca Kozak ran faster, she was pushed out of that position

Meanwhile, in the same event Diana Suumann had an explosive start in the first heat, reaching the first hurdle in the lead. However, she ultimately finished seventh. Her time of 8.13 marked her best performance of the season.

In the overall heats, Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska was the fastest, winning Verlin's heat with a time of 7.88, while Dutch athlete Nadine Visser clocked 7.89 for second place. A total of eight athletes broke the eight-second barrier.

