X!

Hurdler Kreete Verlin misses out on European Championships semis by cat's whisker

News
Hurdlers Kreete Verlin and Diana Suumann.
Hurdlers Kreete Verlin and Diana Suumann. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian athlete Kreete Verlin came agonizingly close to making the semis of the 60 meter hurdles at the ongoing European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

She missed out by just 0.03 seconds — despite running near-PB pace, and placing fourth in her heat with a time of 8.08.

This was just 0.02 seconds shy of her PB and the domestic record set earlier this year.

Before the race she was still in contention for a semifinal place based on time, but when Finnish defending champion Reetta Hurske and Hungarian Luca Kozak ran faster, she was pushed out of that position

Meanwhile, in the same event Diana Suumann had an explosive start in the first heat, reaching the first hurdle in the lead. However, she ultimately finished seventh. Her time of 8.13 marked her best performance of the season.

In the overall heats, Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska was the fastest, winning Verlin's heat with a time of 7.88, while Dutch athlete Nadine Visser clocked 7.89 for second place. A total of eight athletes broke the eight-second barrier.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07.03

Kiik: SDE ready to talk but won't give up on principles

07.03

Eesti 200 want SDE to adopt more right-wing policies

07.03

PM: Government could theoretically continue as 2-party coalition with Eesti 200

07.03

Keldo: Serious discussion needed with SDE on how to continue in government

07.03

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Who benefits from a government crisis?

07.03

EDF colonel: Russia has taken back some territory in Kursk Oblast

07.03

Hurdler Kreete Verlin misses out on European Championships semis by cat's whisker

07.03

Minister: Red tape-cutting bill now ready to put before government

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

07.03

Tennis player Daniil Glinka through to quarterfinals in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.03

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

06.03

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

06.03

Who are the Freemasons in Estonia and what do they do?

07.03

Estonia's eastern border infrastructure due for completion by end of 2027

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

06.03

Record number of people taking Estonian A2-B1 exams

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

06.03

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo