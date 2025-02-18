X!

Henri Veesaar instrumental again in Arizona Wildcats latest win

Henri Veesaar in action for the Wildcats against Baylor.
Henri Veesaar in action for the Wildcats against Baylor. Source: SCANPIX / AP
Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar delivered a standout performance for his college team the Arizona Wildcats again in their National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) 74–67 win on the road over the Baylor University Bears.

Veesaar, who plays power forward, scored 13 points, leading to praise from head coach Tommy Lloyd, who called him a game-changer.

Veesaar, who was in Arizona's starting lineup, played 30 minutes, scoring 13 points as noted (two-pointers 3/5, three-pointers 1/1, free throws 4/6), and also grabbing five rebounds, dishing out four assists, making two steals, blocking one shot, and committing two fouls.

Following the victory, head coach Lloyd was asked about his decision to start both big men, Veesaar and Tobe Awaka, who scored one more point than the Estonian, together in the front court.

"I'm an old-school guy – I like big guys," was the coaches' response.

"I always feel comfortable when they're on the court. I think they played great. I believe those big guys decided the game," he went on.

Veesaar's contributions have been part of a strong season for Arizona, which is 18:8 at the moment; the team has won 12 out of 15 games in the NCAA Big Conference series, and are now second behind only the Houston Cougars (13:1).

The Wildcats are to host BYU on Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

