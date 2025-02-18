Estonian women's ice hockey team in running for world championship victory

Estonia's women's ice hockey team battled past Singapore 2-1 in its IIHF World Championship game in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, setting up a high-stakes showdown against Bulgaria for a shot at tournament victory.

Estonia secured its hard-fought 2-1 (by periods 1-0, 0-1, 1-0) victory against Singapore after defeating host nation Bosnia and Herzegovina in the tournament's opening game but subsequently lost in overtime to Israel, making the Singapore game a lifeline in terms of bouncing back.

The Estonian women took the lead eight minutes after the face-off when Snezhana Zrelov's pass was converted into a goal by Aleksandra Seppar.

Singapore equalized midway through the second period, but Estonia had the final say, with Janika Valiste sending the puck into the opponent's net nine minutes before the final whistle.

Throughout the entire encounter, Estonia made 36 shots on goal, while Singapore managed one-third of that number.

The teams accumulated four and eight penalty minutes, respectively.

Both Estonia and Bulgaria have collected seven points, but under tournament rules, the team with the superior goal difference ranks higher—giving Bulgaria the edge ahead of the decisive showdown on Tuesday.

