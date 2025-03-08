X!

Elisabeth Pihela gets to European champs high jump final despite spikes confusion

Estonian high jumper Elisabeth Pihela.
Estonian high jumper Elisabeth Pihela. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian athlete Elisabeth Pihela has qualified for the European Indoor Championships high jump final in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, after clearing 1.89m.

Speaking after her jumps, Pihela, 20, said she was: "Very happy, my first final. I already put a little pressure on myself and my coach [Grit Šadeiko], but luckily I got over [1.85] on my third attempt. The 1.89-meter jump on the second attempt was very nice and secured my place in the final."

Pihela cleared 1.75 meters and 1.80 meters on her first attempts in the qualification round.

She failed twice at 1.85 meters, but on her third attempt, despite strong contact with the bar, it stayed in place.

She then improved further, clearing 1.89 meters on her second attempt, which was enough to reach the final.

All nine athletes who advanced cleared 1.89 meters.

Pihela's PB is 1.92 meters, achieved in 2023.

Elisabeth Pihela. Source: ERR

The success was not without hitches, however, due to a rule change which Pihela said she was unaware of until the last minute.

"A few days ago, the rules were changed; spikes must be seven millimeters, but mine were about eight. I didn't know they had to be seven millimeters, and I was the only one there who didn't know the rule," she explained.

Luckily a bit of trans-Gulf of Finland solidarity saved the day.

"Everyone was already heading to the arena, but I was still sitting in the call room. Fortunately, Finnish high jumper Ella Junnila gave me the right spikes, and four of us were there switching out my incorrect ones. Ten minutes later, I finally got to the arena with the right spikes on," Pihela recounted.

Meanwhile, in the men's 800 meters, 20-year-old Uku Renek Kronbergs, who earlier this year set a new Estonian indoor record of 1:46.84, ran 1:48.24 in the second heat.

His time placed him fifth after Czech runner Daniel Kotyza was disqualified from the race.

However, his time was not sufficient to advance further.

Across all five heats, Kronbergs finished 18th overall.

The 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn continue to Sunday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

