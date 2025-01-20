Athletes Verlin and Kronbergs set new Estonian indoor athletics records

An indoor athletics competition held in Luxembourg at the weekend was the scene of two Estonian athletics records being set.

Kreete Verlin set a new Estonian record in the women's 60-meter hurdles, placing fifth in the A final with a time of 8.06 seconds.

With this she broke Diana Suumann's record of 8.07 seconds, set in 2023.

Meanwhile Uku Renek Kronbergs achieved a new Estonian indoor record in the men's 800 meters, with a time of 1:46.84, finishing sixth.

Uku Renek Kronbergs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The previous record of 1:48.90 belonged to Jake Patrick Bagge, an expatriate Estonian living in Ireland.

In addition to Verlin and Kronbergs, Miia Ott also competed in Luxembourg, matching her PB of 7.45 seconds in the womens 60-meter sprint, and placing 11th place overall in the preliminary heat.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!