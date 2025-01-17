X!

Estonian duo Männamaa and Lepik finish 13th in Dakar Rally

Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik.
Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik. Source: MM Production
Estonian pair Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik (Toyota) have finished 13th overall in the Dakar Rally. In doing so, the duo have become the first Estonians to finish the Dakar in the Ultimate class.

The last day of the race involved a 70-kilometer stage followed by the 62-kilometer final stage.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Toyota) took first place overall with a total time of 52 hours, 52 minutes and 15 seconds. Henk Lategan (Toyota) of South Africa finished second, 3 minutes and 57 seconds behind the winner, while Mattias Ekström (Ford) of Sweden was third, 20 minutes and 21 seconds behind Al-Rajhi.

Männama and Lepik finished in 13th overall, 3 hours, 56 minutes and 32 seconds behind the winner. It was the first time Männama and Lepik have finished the Dakar, after being forced to pull out during both of the previous two years. They have now become the first Estonians to finish the Dakar Rally in the Ultimate class.

"What we've achieved will sink in later. The test is done, the Dakar is done, the podium is done. A valuable medal is around our necks," said Männama afterwards.

"It was a long and hard race. Now I want to go home and see my family. This race is a big thing, it gets inside you, you don't realize it but suddenly you're living in a parallel world. Let's hope that the re-adjustment to normal life goes well now., he added.

"The impressions are extremely positive. It's been a very long journey. It was four years ago, when the idea came to me. Now the finish line is in sight. It has been a very exhausting and difficult journey, much harder than in previous years. The car is in good condition. and pretty much the same as at the start, the men are a bit more battered. But the feeling we have now outweighs that. It's done," said Risto Lepik.

---

Estonian duo Männamaa and Lepik finish 13th in Dakar Rally

