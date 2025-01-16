Estonian duo hold on to 12th place in Dakar Rally with two stages left

Estonian rally drivers Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik remain in 12th position in the Dakar desert rally with two stages remaining.

Männama and Lepik finished Wednesday's stage, stage 10, in 111th place overall (45th in the Ultimate class).

According to a Rally Raid press release, the Estonian crew had gotten stuck at the top of a sand dune in the Saudi desert and had to spend time digging themselves out and attempting to use a jack to lift the car, which in turn sunk into the soft sand and became stuck to the car itself.

Nonetheless, they made it out, and while they were 44 minutes behind the stage leaders, they did enough to retain 12th position overall.

Wednesday's 119-kilometer stage was won by 52-year-old Catalan Nani Roma (Ford), who has previously won the Dakar Rally overall in both the motorcycle (2004) and four-wheel (2014) categories – this was also Roma's first stage win in the event for a decade.

With two stages remaining, the Estonians are 3 hours and 25 minutes behind race leader Henk Lategan, who after Wednesday's stage reclaimed the lead from Yazeed Al Rajhi.

The race finishes Friday.

Despite its name, the Dakar Rally has in recent years been held in Saudi Arabia.

