X!

Biathlete Tuuli Tomingas bouncing back from poor Oberhof showing

News
Tuuli Tomingas.
Tuuli Tomingas. Source: Greta Külvet
News

Estonia's top biathlete, Tuuli Tomingas, is on the rebound from a disappointing World Cup performance in Oberhof, where she finished 84th in the sprint after missing five shots across two rounds.

While she missed this week's stage in Ruhpolding, Germany, she should be back for the start of the next stage in Rasen-Antholz, Italy.

According to her coach, Indrek Tobreluts, the poor results in Oberhof were caused by a mix of factors, including bad timing and emotional strain.

"Sometimes, unfortunate circumstances align—choosing the wrong skis or struggling at the shooting range—and you end up with a result like Oberhof's," Tobreluts said. "If an athlete gives up mid-performance, it amplifies the poor outcome."

Despite the setback, recent medical and endurance tests showed Tomingas in excellent physical condition, with her achieving a career-best result.

"Tuuli underwent an endurance test and some medical examinations, including heart tests, today," Tobreluts said.

"It's remarkable—Tuuli achieved her all-time best result in the endurance test. Physically, she's in good shape. Her blood values may not be at peak levels, but they are within the normal range. There's no physical reason she shouldn't perform well," the coach went on.

Tobreluts added that emotional factors have weighed on Tomingas recently.

"Tuuli is very emotional, and when things don't go as planned—like on Saturday—she tends to ease off. When that happens, finishing around 80th place can seem worse than the actual situation suggests."

Looking ahead, Tomingas is expected to compete in next week's World Cup stage in Antholz.

"We're sticking to the plan we made," said Tobreluts. "The goal is to reach the World Championships in good form. Mentally, this may be the toughest period of Tuuli's career, but there are no physical barriers at the moment," Tobreluts noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Ivar Lepik, Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:33

Ott Tänak targets first Monte Carlo win as 2025 WRC season kicks off

17:36

Kesklinn mayor: Plans to close Narva maantee turn to Kadriorg not final

17:02

EDF colonel: North Korean artillery has reached the front line

16:45

UK's Duke of Edinburgh visits Estonia

16:24

Tallinn City Museum to open new permanent exhibition

15:34

Susan Külm in career-best biathlon World Cup finish

15:19

Computer scientists: Estonia's digital development held back by US chip limit

14:02

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn next week

13:52

Lawyer: Estonia's battery hen ban could backfire

13:08

Biathlete Tuuli Tomingas bouncing back from poor Oberhof showing

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

16.01

Estonia planning €100 million oil shale explosives plant Updated

07:14

Business federation chief: Food prices rising because there are too many stores

15.01

Koidula border crossers welcomed by 'car scrapyard'

16.01

Estonian FM: US' decision to limit chip exports to allies 'thoughtless, harmful' Updated

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

15.01

Estonia's Defense Forces testing portable hydrogen generators for use on battlefield

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo