Susan Külm in career-best biathlon World Cup finish

Susan Külm.
Susan Külm. Source: Greta Külvet
Biathlete Susan Külm achieved the best performance of her career in the women's 15 km individual race at the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany, on Thursday, finishing 12th with one missed target (+2:47.5).

The 28-year-old shot cleanly in her first three rounds, climbing as high as fifth place before a missed shot in the final round dropped her slightly in the overall standings.

The result marks her highest-ever World Cup finish, improving on her previous best of 18th in Östersund last year.

Heading into the race, four Estonians were set to compete: Regina Ermits, Johanna Talihärm, and Hanna-Britta Kaasik joined Külm, while Tuuli Tomingas, who had struggled in the previous round, gave the event a miss.

In Ruhpolding, Ermits finished 20th (2 misses; +3:16.5), while Talihärm ranked 81st (5 misses; +7:24.8), and Kaasik placed 98th (6 misses; +11:29.2) among 99 competitors.

The race was won by France's Lou Jeanmonnot with flawless shooting and a time of 41:35.5, followed by Germany's Franziska Preuss (+35.7) and Switzerland's Amy Baserga (+43.1).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

