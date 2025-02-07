X!

Nordic Combined World Cup from Otepää live on ERR this weekend

Jarl Magnus Riiber and Kristjan Ilves during last year's IBU Cup in Otepää.
This weekend (February 7 to 9), Otepää in Valga County is hosting the latest leg of the 2025 Nordic Combine World Cup. All the action will be shown live on ERR's channels, starting Friday afternoon.

Otepää has been hosting the Nodic Combined World Cup events regularly since 2018. Although on three occasions the weather and snow conditions meant the event was unable to take place, for the last four consecutive winters the world's best have competed in front of Estonian fans at Otepää's Tehvandi Sports Center.

Over the course of the weekend, ERR's channels will broadcast all the events from Otepää live.

More information about the events and who to look out for is available here.

The action can be watched live on ETV 2 on Friday from 2.45 p.m. until 4.20 p.m. here.

On Saturday, viewers should tune in ETV2 here from 10 a.m. to 10.45 a.m., before switching to ETV here from 10.45 a.m. to 12.25 p.m.. After a break, the action continues on ETV between 2.15 p.m. and 3.50 p.m.

On Sunday, coverage begins on ETV2 here at 10.15 a.m. before moving to ETV here from at 11 a.m. until 12.25 p.m. It then resumes on the same channel from 2.15 p.m. until 3.45 p.m.

Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole

