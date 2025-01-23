Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

Estonian biathlete Pillerin Vilipuu placed sixth in the 12.5 km individual event at the Junior Open European Championships, held in Altenberg, Germany.

The 18-year-old missed one shot in both the first and fourth shooting rounds but delivered an excellent performance overall, finishing sixth among 119 competitors with a time of 2 penalties and +1:21.8 behind the leader.

Other Estonian finishers were: Mirtel Kärsna (37th), Kretel Kaljumäe (42nd), Kätrin Kärsna (56th), and Anlourdees Veerpalu (68th).

In the men's junior competition, Estonia's top finisher was Karl Rasmus Tiislär, who placed 51st out of 135 participants (5 penalties, +7:06.6).

Jonathan Juudas placed 72nd, Gregor Narusk 79th, and Marten-Jakob Ristmägi placed 85th (7 penalties, +10:51.6).

The European Championship title went to Bulgaria's Valentina Dimitrova, who completed the race with 2 penalties and a time of 41:12.5. Finland's Eveliina Hakala finished second.

Poland's Grzegorz Galica claimed the men's title with two penalties and a time of 41:35.7.

The Junior Open European Championships continue on Thursday with mixed relay events.

