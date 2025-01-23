X!

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

News
Pillerin Vilipuu (furthest right) was just short of the podium in Altenberg.
Pillerin Vilipuu (furthest right) was just short of the podium in Altenberg. Source: IBU
News

Estonian biathlete Pillerin Vilipuu placed sixth in the 12.5 km individual event at the Junior Open European Championships, held in Altenberg, Germany.

The 18-year-old missed one shot in both the first and fourth shooting rounds but delivered an excellent performance overall, finishing sixth among 119 competitors with a time of 2 penalties and +1:21.8 behind the leader.

Other Estonian finishers were: Mirtel Kärsna (37th), Kretel Kaljumäe (42nd), Kätrin Kärsna (56th), and Anlourdees Veerpalu (68th).

In the men's junior competition, Estonia's top finisher was Karl Rasmus Tiislär, who placed 51st out of 135 participants (5 penalties, +7:06.6).

Jonathan Juudas placed 72nd, Gregor Narusk 79th, and Marten-Jakob Ristmägi placed 85th (7 penalties, +10:51.6).

The European Championship title went to Bulgaria's Valentina Dimitrova, who completed the race with 2 penalties and a time of 41:12.5. Finland's Eveliina Hakala finished second.

Poland's Grzegorz Galica claimed the men's title with two penalties and a time of 41:35.7.

The Junior Open European Championships continue on Thursday with mixed relay events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo