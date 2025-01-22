X!

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits beat Groningen in Euro league

News
News

Basketball team the University of Tartu Maks & Moorits won their Northern European Basketball League (ENBL) clash away at Groningen Donar (Netherlands) 89–70 Tuesday.

This is their second win in that league.

The visitors led the game from start to finish, though the decisive gap arrived only in the fourth quarter, when with the score at 65–61, the visitors went on an 11–0 streak, effectively sealing the match's outcome from then on.

Omar El-Sheikh contributed 16 points and 14 rebounds for the winners.

Jalen Henry added 15 points, while Jamir Harris scored 14.

The result leaves both teams in the nine-member Group A with two wins and five losses, but neither can advance to the quarterfinals among the top four teams.

The University of Tartu are to conclude their ENBL season at the beginning of February, with a home game against Newcastle Eagles (U.K.), which has won six of its seven ENBL matches so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo