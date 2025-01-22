University of Tartu Maks & Moorits beat Groningen in Euro league

Basketball team the University of Tartu Maks & Moorits won their Northern European Basketball League (ENBL) clash away at Groningen Donar (Netherlands) 89–70 Tuesday.

This is their second win in that league.

The visitors led the game from start to finish, though the decisive gap arrived only in the fourth quarter, when with the score at 65–61, the visitors went on an 11–0 streak, effectively sealing the match's outcome from then on.

Omar El-Sheikh contributed 16 points and 14 rebounds for the winners.

Jalen Henry added 15 points, while Jamir Harris scored 14.

The result leaves both teams in the nine-member Group A with two wins and five losses, but neither can advance to the quarterfinals among the top four teams.

The University of Tartu are to conclude their ENBL season at the beginning of February, with a home game against Newcastle Eagles (U.K.), which has won six of its seven ENBL matches so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!