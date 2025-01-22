Ott Tänak: 2025 WRC title without doubt goal for both Hyundai and myself

Estonian World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Ott Tänak has set his sights on surpassing last season's achievements as his team, Hyundai, faces a new tire supplier, new rallies, and rule changes, alongside other challenges.

Tänak was close to claiming his second WRC title last year, while his teammate, Thierry Neuville of Belgium, secured his first championship title.

Ahead of the Monte Carlo Rally season opener starting Thursday, Tänak said: "Our clear goal is to do better than last year. It should be much more straightforward because we've already been with the team for a year, we have the knowledge, and we know what to expect and how to improve."

"Titles are undoubtedly the goal. This season features several new rallies, a new tire supplier, and rule changes, so there are again many things to learn. Undoubtedly, a lot of homework needs to be done, and we must quickly adapt to the conditions. There is a lot of uncertainty, and it's hard to predict what will happen, but that's what makes it exciting," Tänak continued, via a team press release.

Team principal Cyril Abiteboul stated: "Since last season was victorious, we cannot set lower goals; rather, we should aim for even better results this year."

"In motorsport, it's like this: If you don't move forward, you move backward. We have very high goals, but at the same time, we must remain realistic," Abiteboul said.

"Thierry wants to defend his title, while Ott wants to do better than last season, which he has described as challenging," Abiteboul added.

The first-tier WRC Hyundai team, driving this year's i20, comprises Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja, Neuville and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, as well as Adrien Fourmaux and Alexandre Coria.

Neuville's WRC title was the first drivers' championship win for Hyundai, though the team had previously won the manufacturers' championship twice.

Tänak and Järveoja won the 2019 WRC title with Toyota.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!