Ott Tänak in fourth place after Monte Carlo rally day one

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 in Monte Carlo.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 in Monte Carlo. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak finished fourth after the first day's stages at this year's season-opening WRC Monte Carlo rally.

Tänak placed 27 seconds behind overall leader, his teammate at Hyundai and reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Belgium).

At the end of the day, Tänak said he found conditions were more challenging than expected.

"The road started to ice over, and visibility was poor in many places," the Estonian said.

"That made me drive more cautiously. We're happy to have finished. Conditions changed in every corner, and the differences were significant at times. I don't particularly like these conditions, but I tried to make the most of it," Tänak went on.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja had placed first in Wednesday's initial shakedown run, which was also marred by poor conditions.

"I don't think the conditions will improve much. If it gets cold in the evening, things could get very interesting in the morning," he added.

Veteran driver and nine-time Monte Carlo winner Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) won the first two stages but made a driving error on the third stage, temporarily losing control of the car and subsequently surrendering the overall lead to Neuville.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is in second place, Ogier in third.

After Tänak comes his other Hyundai teammate, Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux, followed by two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota).

The Friday stages are to start soon at the time of writing, just after 10:30 a.m. Estonian time. There are six of these, with six more on Saturday and three on the final day's racing on Sunday.

Tänak has never won in the principality.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

