Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

The Alutaguse ski center on January 22.
The Alutaguse ski center on January 22. Source: Private collection
Just three weeks before the 51st Tartu Ski Marathon is due to take place, the organizers are considering the possibility of relocating the event to Ida-Viru County due to the lack of snow on the usual course.

Indrek Kelk , the main organizer of the Tartu Ski Marathon, said that as things stand, only around 4 km of the Tartu course is currently skiable. "Between the forests, the trail base is mostly intact, but the sections in the fields are without snow," he said.

Fortunately, the snow conditions in Ida-Viru County are currently good and the weather forecast is also favorable, meaning the Alutaguse ski trails is being considered as a backup option for this year's event.

"The snow cover required for the marathon is currently available in Alutaguse. There is also the necessary infrastructure there in the local sports center to host the event. However, the marathon is still several weeks away and it is too early to make any decisions. The possibility remains that the Tartu Marathon will take place on its original route as long as the frost and snow conditions improve," added Kelk.

The 51st Tartu Ski Marathon is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16. The organizers promised to keep the public updated on any decision to switch venues.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

