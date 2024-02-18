X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Henri Roos wins Tartu 63-kilometer marathon again

News
Henri Roos.
Henri Roos. Source: Adam Illingworth
News

Henri Roos was the first to complete the full distance of the 50th edition of the Tartu Ski Marathon, closely followed by Marko Kilp and Lauri Lepisto from Finland.

Roos completed the 63-kilometer course in a time of 2:27:41.7, winning the legendary ski marathon for the second year in a row.

It was a narrow victory, however, as Marko Kilp finished just eight-tenths of a second slower than the winner. Lauri Lepistö finished third, again three tenths of a second behind Kilp.

The top three stayed together for most of the race and broke away from the group at the 12 kilometer mark. Lepistö dropped to 4.5 seconds at 46.6 kilometers, but by 53.5 kilometers the men were back within a second of each other.

50. Tartu Marathon top three. Source: Adam Illingworth

Taavi Kaiv, who finished fourth, lost more than seven and a half minutes, while Andrus Veerpalu was fifth with a time of 7.33,2. Andrus Juursalu lost one second to Veerpalu, while Kalev Ermits (+10.40,6), Oleksandr Lisohor from Ukraine (+11.29,0), Mihhail Lukarchenko (+11.56,4) and Martin Nassar (+11.56,8) completed in the top 10.

In the women's long distance it was a triple victory for Estonia as Teesi Tuul crossed the finish line in a time of 2:53.04.3. As in the men's race, the gap was small: Merilin Jürisaar was only 0.2 seconds slower. Tatjana Mannima, the tireless runner-up, finished third, 19.1 seconds behind the winner. Tuul and Jürisaar finished 46th and 47th overall, while Mannima was 51st.

On Sunday, there will be another 31 km.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Kristina Kersa

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:40

Henri Roos wins Tartu 63-kilometer marathon again

17:28

Estonia's farmers demand quick policy changes and state support measures

15:51

Kadi Polli: It was a very good year for Kumu

14:47

Video | 5miinust & Puuluup's winning act in sign language

13:26

EU digital ID and mRiik app integration still unclear, both built in Estonia

12:12

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

10:59

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

10:20

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

08:54

Sunday will be sunny

17.02

Galley & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.02

Galley & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision Updated

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

10:20

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.02

Daily: Kaja Kallas faces dilemma ahead of European Parliament election

16.02

Government plans to tighten rules on OÜ private limited companies

17.02

Video | Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: