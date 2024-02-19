X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Georg Linnamäe seventh in WRC Rally Sweden

news
Georg Linnamäe finished seventh in Rally Sweden and took his first WRC2 stage win.
Georg Linnamäe finished seventh in Rally Sweden and took his first WRC2 stage win. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
news

Ott Tänak came fourth in Rally Sweden over the weekend, despite leaving the track during the second day, an incident which cut short his race, leaving Georg Linnamäe racing in the WRC2 category the highest-placing Estonian, finishing seventh overall for Toyota.

Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Esapekka Lappi, won the event – round two of the 2024 season – while Elfyn Evans (Wales, Toyota) came second and Frenchman Adrien Formaux of M-Sport Ford rounded off the podium finishers.

This was Lappi's second WRC victory of his career so far. The 33-year-old last won in 2017, before a home crowd in Finland.

A total of nine top-tier WRC1 cars raced, including one Toyota Yaris piloted by reigning and two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland, making his debut for 2024 after sitting out Monte Carlo.

Two Estonians started in the WRC2 category, Georg Linnamäe for Toyota, with his British co-driver James Morgan, along with Gregor Jeets and co-driver Timo Taniel for Škoda; another pair of Estonians, Romet Jürgenson and Siim Oja entered the WRC3 category for Ford.

The race, the first winter round of the 2024 season, brought 18 stages across the four days, starting Thursday evening.

However, coming to grief in deep snow on the Friday (see below) meant Tänak having to pull out, only returning for the power stage on the Sunday, where he finished fourth.

Lappi was dominant from the outset and had things fairly wrapped up by the Saturday, when he won three out of seven stages.

Rally Sweden 2024 final placings. Source: WRC

Ultimately Tänak took six points from the race.

Linnamäe also won his first ever race stage in Sweden in the WRC and his first poducm finish in the WRC2 category, and placed seventh overall. Norwegian-Swedish driver Oliver Solberg won the WRC2 overall.

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in Rally Sweden. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

While he did win the race, under the new scoring system unveiled for 2024, Elfyn Evans took the most points from the weekend (24).

After two rounds, Neuville leads the table with 48 points, three ahead of Evans. Tänak lies in fifth place on 21 points.

The next WRC race is Rally Kenya, which takes place in late March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

Police trying to get match on DNA obtained in Suure-Lähtru baby case

10:38

Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

10:22

Ursula von der Leyen likely to seek second European Commission president term

09:57

Elering's plans baffle Ida-Viru County gas consumers and Eesti Gaas

09:53

2-month old German shepherd 'Lux' begins crime fighting career with PPA Updated

09:26

Väike Viik fish rescue operation ultimately unsuccessful

08:53

Kaja Kallas proposes €100 million Eurobond issue to bolster defense sector

08:05

Georg Linnamäe seventh in WRC Rally Sweden

07:38

Monday in Estonia still cold, conditions to get milder as week goes on

18.02

Listed companies slated for privatization most appealing to investors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

17.02

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction

18.02

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.02

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: