Georg Linnamäe sixth after Lapland rally morning stages

Estonian rally driver Georg Linnamäe rose to sixth place on day two of the Arctic Lapland Rally, in northern Finland.

Arctic Lapland Rally rally forms part of the domestic Finnish rally championship.

Linnamäe, who has also raced in the WRC2 category, and his British co-driver James Morgan, place ninth on the opening day, while two top-five finishes in the first two stages Saturday bumped them up to sixth overall going into the maintenance break, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Local hero and reigning WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) remains in the lead of the race at the time of writing.

The Lapland rally takes place on a course around the town of Rovaniemi.

Four more stages follow the break, with the last of these starting at 6.01 p.m. Saturday.

Welshman Elfyn Evans is also competing for Toyota.

