Kaia Kanepi rises two places in WTA rankings

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Top Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi has risen two spots in the freshly announced Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, to 215th.

Kanepi, 38, has an overall highest ranking of 15th place (which she reached in 2012) and has made the quarter finals of all four grand slam tournaments, a total of seven times, in her lengthy career. She has steadily fallen down the table in the last year however – in late February 2023 the WTA ranked Kanepi as highly as 47th.

Of other Estonian women's players, Elena Malõgina rose three spots to 355th in the world in the latest WTA listing, Maileen Nuudi, went up by two places and is now ranked 483rd by the WTA, and Anet Angelika Koske is currently ranked 1246th.

Estonia's top tennis player of all time, Anett Kontaveit, retired last year.

The WTA did not announce any significant changes among the top 10 of women's players in the new rankings; Iga Swiatek of Poland is followed by Australian Open winner Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), and by runner up in that final, and reigning U.S Open champ, Coco Gauff (U.S.), in third.

Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) follow.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who became the first woman to win two tournaments this year after triumphing in Linz, Austria, at the weekend, is in 11th place in the new rankings.

Among the men's players, Mark Lajal, 20, has dropped one spot to 206th in the ATP rankings.

Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Daniil Glinka also fell one place (ATP 492nd), Kristjan Tamm rose one place in the opposite direction to 1081st, and Oliver Ojakäär made the biggest improvement of all, by eight places, to 1145th

The top ATP rankings are even more static than those of the WTA, with no change among the top 22 in the latest standings.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) remains in the top spot, followed by Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Daniil Medveded (Russia) is third, Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner (Italy) is fourth, Andrei Rublev (Russia) fifth and Alexander Zverev (Germany) stays in sixth place.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

