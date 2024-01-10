Estonian Glinka does enough to get through to round two in Loughborough

Estonia's number two-ranked men's tennis player Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 495) was victorious in the opening round of the ITF tournament in Loughborough, England.

In the first round of the main draw, Glinka defeated Italy's Marcello Serafin (ATP No. 482) 6-2, 6-4. Glinka took the first set relatively comfortably, after breaking Serafin's serve twice. The second set was more evenly matched, with the Estonian trailing 1-3 at one stage, before fighting back to win the next four games in a row and take the match.

In the next round, the Estonian will face former British number one Kyle Edmund (ATP No. 539), who at the peak of his career, reached number 14 in the world. Edmund defeated fellow Brit Jay Clarke (ATP No. 385) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening round.

Joining Glinka in Loughborough were fellow Estonians Elena Malõgina (Malygina) (WTA No. 348) and Maileen Nuudi (WTA No. 476).

Malõgina was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by former WTA No. 143rd Nastasja Mariana Schunk of Germany in her season opener, while Nuudi lost 7-5, 6-1 to Alice Gillan of Great Britain.

Malõgina will continue the tournament in the women's doubles where she partners Czechia's Barbora Palicova.

