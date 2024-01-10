Estonia's Mark Lajal out of Australian Open

Estonia's number one men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 204) was in action in the Australian Open on Wednesday. The Estonian went out after a straight sets defeat, 3-6, 2-6 , to France's Hugo Grenier (ATP No. 179) in the first qualifying round.

After trailing 1-3 in the opening set, 20-year-old Lajal clawed his way back to 3-3, before failing to hold serve. Despite forcing had two break points in Grenier's next service game and four in the last game of the set, Lajal was unable to take advantage and found himself a set down.

In the opening game of the second set, the Estonian saved two break points, before the 27-year-old Frenchman clinched the third thanks to a Lajal a double fault.

Grenier also broke Lajal's next service game and stormed into a 4-0 second set lead. It took until game five for the Estonian to get off the mark, by which time it was too little, too late. Both players held their serves from then on, leaving Grenier to seal the win.

Highlights of the match between Mark Lajal and Hugo Grenier can be seen here.

--

