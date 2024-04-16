Estonia's Mark Lajal cruises into ATP Challenger round two in South Korea

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 208) kicked off the ATP Challenger tournament in Gwangju, South Korea with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win over Lee Duck-hee (ATP No. 625).

Competing in front of a home crowd, Lee, 25, who was ranked 130th in the world back in 2017, had already defeated Denmark's Dane August Holmgren (ATP No. 283) and then Australia's Blake Ellis (ATP No. 394) in qualifying before facing Lajal in round one.

The Estonian took full advantage of going into the match-up fresh, wrapping up victory in just 57 minutes against his exhausted opponent.

Lajal will now take on Philip Sekulic of Australia (ATP No. 268) in round two. Sekulic overcame Italy's Mattia Bellucci (ATP No. 180), 0-6, 6-1, 7-5 in his first round tie.

