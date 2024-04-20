Estonia's Ingrid Neel reaches doubles final at Stuttgart Open

Ingrid Neel.
Ingrid Neel. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's Ingrid Neel and her Norwegian doubles partner Ulrikke Eikeri have reached the final of the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open in Germany, after their opponents in the semis were forced to withdraw due to injury.

Neel and Eikeri, who defeated Anastassia Potapova and Vera Zvonareva in the quarter-finals, were due to face Barbora Krejčíková (Czechia) and Laura Siegemund (Germany) in the semi-finals. However, the Czech-German pair withdrew from the competition after Siegemund picked up an injury.

Neel and Eikeri will now have more time to prepare for the final, while keeping an eye on Saturday afternoon's semis to see who their opponents will be. The second semi-final sees the USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands and China's Shuai Zhang take on Hao-Ching Chan of Taiwan and Veronika Kudermetova.

