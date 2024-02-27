X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Mark Lajal out in round one in Lille

News
Mark Lajal on court.
Mark Lajal on court. Source: Challenger Cherbourg - La Manche
News

Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal went out of the Play In Challenger tournament in Lille, France, in round one Monday after losing to Radu Albot of Moldova in three sets, 2:6, 7.6 (5), 6:3.

Ranked 195th in the world, Lajal was facing a former world number 39 in Albot, currently ranked 137th by the ATP, and went down in an encounter which lasted a little over two and a half hours on indoor hard courts.

Albot is seeded sixth in the tournament and will next meet Dutch player Gijs Brouwer (ATP 206th).

Estonian Daniil Glinka (ATP 490th) was also competing in Lille, but went out to Oscar Otte (Germany) in round one, 6:7 ​​(5), 6:7 (3).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Source: ERR Sport

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Expert: Kremlin worried by discussions about sending soldiers to Ukraine

16:51

Kallas in Paris: We must act now to help Ukraine

16:21

Estonia to launch second bid for UN Human Rights Council seat

16:01

Former EDF chief: Deploying Western troops to Ukraine only possible with US

15:43

Estonia's agriculture minister thanks his country's farmers for not protesting

15:12

Mark Lajal out in round one in Lille

15:10

EISA plans to spend €2 million to promote Estonian e-Residency abroad

14:48

Minister suggests lowering Estonia's requirements for digital nomads

14:35

20 years of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission: Russia can still surprise us

14:04

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.02

Kaja Kallas: The state alone cannot shoulder all the responsibility

26.02

Navy chief: Sweden brings powerful navy, submarine expertise to NATO

09.02

RIA to declare public procurement for Estonia's state mobile application

26.02

Elron hopes to prevent trouble Latvia has been having with Skoda trains

26.02

Estonian FM: Sweden's accession into NATO is the start of a new era

26.02

Last coach from Tartu to Tallinn to depart from 10 p.m. from March

10:34

Jõelähtme municipality going to court over Russian citizens land sale

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: