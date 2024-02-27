Mark Lajal out in round one in Lille

Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal went out of the Play In Challenger tournament in Lille, France, in round one Monday after losing to Radu Albot of Moldova in three sets, 2:6, 7.6 (5), 6:3.

Ranked 195th in the world, Lajal was facing a former world number 39 in Albot, currently ranked 137th by the ATP, and went down in an encounter which lasted a little over two and a half hours on indoor hard courts.

Albot is seeded sixth in the tournament and will next meet Dutch player Gijs Brouwer (ATP 206th).

Estonian Daniil Glinka (ATP 490th) was also competing in Lille, but went out to Oscar Otte (Germany) in round one, 6:7 ​​(5), 6:7 (3).

