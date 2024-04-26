Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches ATP Challenger semi-finals in Shenzhen

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Challenger Cherbourg - La Manche
Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 223) has reached the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger tournament in Shenzhen, China, with a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over Denis Yevseyev (ATP No. 184).

After a long opening game in which Lajal managed to save two break points, the Estonian did not falter, holding his serve to take the first set 7-5.

The second set started with three consecutive breaks, leaving Lajal trailing 1-3. However, the Estonian fought back and eventually prevailed after a tie break.

Lajal will be up against South Africa's Lloyd Harris (ATP No. 149) in the semi-finals. 27-year-old Harris has previously been as high as number 31 in the world rankings and reached the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open three years ago. In the other semi-final, defending champions James Duckworth of Australia will meet Switzerland's Remy Bertola, who started the tournament in the qualifying round.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

