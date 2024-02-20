Mark Lajal back in ATP world tennis top 200

Estonia's top men's' tennis player Mark Lajal is back in the ATP top 200 places, at 198th in the freshly announced rankings published Monday.

Lajal's career-high ranking is 191st, which he attained last November.

Daniil Glinka, Estonia's second highest ranking men's player, rose four places and is now at 489th, while 19-year-old Oliver Ojakäär climbed by as many as 179 positions, and is now in the top thousand, at 933rd, according to the ATP. Meanwhile, Estonian player Kristjan Tamm rose by 21, places to 1,064th.

At the top, Novak Djokovic remains number one in the world, followed by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner (Italy) has overtaken Daniil Medvedev (Russia) to third place, making him the all-time highest-ranking Italian men's player to date.

Among Estonia's women's players, Kaia Kanepi and Elena Malõgina both dropped two places, to 219th and 362nd respectively, in the WTA rankings. Maileen Nuudi fell by 10 places to 497th.

One change was seen in the top 10 – the somewhat controversial Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko moved up two places to ninth, making it into the top 10 again.

The top five remain: Iga Swiatek (Poland), Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), Coco Gauff (US), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and Jessica Pegula (US).

