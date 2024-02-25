Artti Aigro 29th in ski jumping world championship round in Germany

Aigro's jump was measured at 197 meters in the opening round of Saturday's competition, giving him 179.2 points and sharing 26th place with Piotr Zyla (Poland).

Aigro's second jump was measured at 188 meters, so he received 174.5 points for it; the aggregate result of 353.7 points gave him 28th place up to that point.

In the afternoon qualifier, Aigro put in a jump of 191 meters and was awarded 171.5 points, which placed him in 29th place overall.

Another Estonian, Karl Geiger, did not make the final, after a 161-meter jump in the opener placed him 44th.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!