Daisy Kudre-Schnyder makes podium at Haanja ski orienteering competition

News
Daisy Kudre-Schnyder in action in Otepää.
Daisy Kudre-Schnyder in action in Otepää. Source: Reigo Teervalt
News

Estonian Ski orienteering competitor Daisy Kudre-Schnyder finished third in the pursuit race in a world championship event in Haanja, Võru County, on Saturday.

Saturday was day two of the final round of this winter's world championship and came as part of a busy late season weekend for Estonian winter sports competitors.

Kudre-Schnyder said while the race had been "long and difficult" she was satisfied with her performance overall.

Anna Ulvensoen from Norway was the winner, while second place went to Magdalena Olsson of Sweden.

The race did not go the best for the other Estonian women: Doris Kudre finished 26th, Liis-Marii Kaso 28th, Epp Paalberg 31st and Laura Lään 37th.

Among the Estonian men, Olle Ilmar Jaama came14th on a course which he described as challenging, Mattis Jaama took 23rd place, Kevin Hallop 35th, Andres Rõõm 36th, Timo Kudre came 42nd, Chris Marcus Krahv was one spot behind in 43rd place and Tõnis Laugesaar finished 50th.

A short course race takes place Sunday, the final day of the competition.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

