Estonia's mixed youth biathlon relay team 13th in Otepää

News
IBU Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships mixed relay event, Saturday, February 24, 2024.
News

The Estonian biathlon mixed relay team finished 13th on home ground at the IBU Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships in Otepää, Valga County, on Saturday.

Twenty-eight teams started (see gallery above), including Estonia: Starting number 15 in line with the position attained in the world championships last year.

Norway started as defending champions.

The Estonian foursome consists of Yaroslav Neverov, Frederik Välbe, Vibeke Välbe and Anlourdees Veerpalu, the latter a member of a famous skiing family.. 

Jakob Kulbin was originally due to take the first leg but illness prevented this.

The world championships in Otepää is the last international competition for youth and juniors this winter season, and nearly 500 competitors are starting in Otepää, over the eight days the event covers.

Jakob Kulbin, who was originally supposed to take the first leg, had to pull out due to illness leaving Jaroslav Neverov that honor.

Neverov was in 13th place when he handed over to Frederik Välbe, while Vibeke Välbe, his sister, took over one place lower, but pulled back two places to 12th. The final leg taken by Anlourdees Veerpalu left Estonia in 13th place at the end of the competition – 23 out of 28 teams finished, with France the overall winner.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

