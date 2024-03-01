Elena Malõgina out in round two of Helsinki ITF tournament

Estonia's second-highest ranked tennis player Elena Malõgina went out in round two of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 tournament ongoing in Helsinki, after losing in three sets in a lengthy match with Linda Klimovičova of the Czech Republic.

Malõgina, 23, is ranked 375th in the world, Klimovičova, 19, is 33 places ahead of her, in 342nd place according to the WTA.

Klimovičova broke twice en route to taking the opening set 6:1, while the Estonian fought back from a 4:2 deficit in the second set, to win 6:4.

In the decider, Malõgina was 4:0 down and again mounted a comeback, breaking Klimovičova's serve twice in the process, to take things to 4:5, but in the end it proved to be not enough, as the Czech player took the first match point presented to her in the very next game.

The entire encounter at the Taivalahti Tenniskeskus lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Malõgina served up one ace and committed three double faults through the match. The figures for Klimovičova were four and five respectively.

Klimovičova next faces Caijsa Wilda Hennemann (Sweden, WTA 510th), in round three.

