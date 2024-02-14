Ott Tänak looking for success in Rally Sweden after winning there last year

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) says he is looking forward to this weekend's WRC Rally Sweden, and he and co-driver Martin Järveoja are looking to build on the fourth place they achieved in the season opening Monte Carlo Rally last month.

This is still more the case because the pair won in Sweden this time last year.

The race takes place in Umeå, northeastern Sweden, making it the first snowbound rally of the season.

"Sweden is a highly pleasant rally, one predicated mainly on speed. The courses are simple and flat, meaning the car doesn't use up a lot of power, which makes it easier to maximize the pace," Tänak said of the upcoming race.

"These last few times we have done well in Umea, and I would like to see those snowy gradients and ice roads again. Most of the time you can use the slopes to your own advantage, as if you find yourself in snow, it means you have already overshot somewhat," he added.

Some of the stages in Sweden fall after dark.

"Tests in the dark are a challenge, however, and if you add ice into the mix, you can can very suddenly slide forward."

"Our goal is to drive well. We won last year, and we will do our best to fight for the top this time as well," Tänak added.

That victory was one of two the Estonian took with the smaller M-Sport Ford team, where he surpassed second placer, the late Craig Breen (Ireland) and Belgian Thierry Neuville, both of Hyundai.

The race tragically was Breen's last. Two months later, he lost his life in a testing accident in Croatia, an incident which deeply affected Tänak and the whole WRC family.

Im honor of Breen, the Brattby stage has been renamed the #42 Brattby stage – after Breen's race number.

This coming weekend sees Neuville and Finn Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai) who earned the maximum 30 points from the opening stage of the season competing hard. Two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) will also start his first race of the 2024 season, having sat out the Monte Carlo Rally.

Estonians Georg Linnamäe (Toyota WRC2), Gregor Jeets (Škoda WRC2) and Romet Jürgenson (Ford WRC3) are also racing in Sweden in the lower tier categories.

The rally event starts tomorrow, Thursday, with a test stage as per tradition, followed by the first stage proper at 7.05 p.m. Estonian time, and continues through to Sunday.

