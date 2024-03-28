Ott Tänak fifth-quickest in shakedown at Safari Rally Kenya

Estonia's Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja were fifth-fastest after the shakedown at this year's WRC Safari Rally Kenya on Wednesday

The Estonians made four passes, with their times improving on each pass. Tänak recorded 3 minutes 36.0 seconds on his first pass, then 3 minutes 35.9 seconds on the second. On his third, the Estonian clocked 3 minutes 34.1 seconds, before managing 3 minutes 33.7 on his fourth and final attempt. "The clear plan is to avoid any problems," Tänak said when commenting on the weekend's racing ahead. "If you can do it for the whole rally, that's positive. It's not that easy, but we have to do our best."

The fastest time during testing was set by reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota). The Finn, who was limited to just a couple of passes posted a best time of 3 minutes 32.1 seconds, 1.6 seconds quicker than Tänak.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) was just 0.2 seconds behind Rovanperä in second. Tänak also trailed Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai; +0.3) and Elfyn Evans (Toyota; +1.0).

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya gets underway on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!