Tänak fourth in Monte Carlo going into Saturday

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) finished the first full day of the 2024 WRC opener in Monte Carlo ahead of the pack. However, Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) closed the gap on Evens to 4.5 seconds. Estonia's Ott Tänak (Hyundai), who lost time at the start of the day due to black ice, is in fourth place, one minute and 38 seconds behind the race leader.

Tänak went off the track at the 7.7 kilometer mark of the third stage after his Hyundai skidded on black ice. The Estonian managed to back on track thanks to the the support of the spectators but lost around 40 seconds. Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) and Gregoire Munster (M-Sport) had similar problems at the same spot. While Munster also got back on track I around a minute, Katsuta lost almost five minutes.

Sebastian Ogier (Toyota) finished the day strongly, closing the gap behind race leader Evans from 22.9 seconds to just 4.5 seconds. Belgium's Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) is in third, 16.1 seconds slower than Evans.

Tänak, who completed his first full day of racing for Hyundai since returning to the team, said he was happy with his finish. "It was pretty bad conditions, I've been struggling a bit and I'm out of rhythm. But we are slowly getting up to speed with the car," said the Estonian, who starts Saturday in fourth place.

